Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $251.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average of $275.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

