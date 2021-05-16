DAOstack Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $34,960.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

