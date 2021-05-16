David E. Rapley Sells 1,200 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BATRA stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

