David Roger Scammell Sells 100,000 Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,700.

Shares of CVE SSV opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.55.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

