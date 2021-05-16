David Roger Scammell Sells 100,000 Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,700.
Shares of CVE SSV opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.55.
