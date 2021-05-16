Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 11,613 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDP opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

