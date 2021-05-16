Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.