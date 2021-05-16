Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 261 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 109.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.88.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

