Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Littelfuse by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LFUS opened at $257.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.