Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Littelfuse by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.
Shares of LFUS opened at $257.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $287.92.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
