DEJAVE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $167.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $1,257.16 or 0.02595081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $167.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00091129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.42 or 0.00514863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00232726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004910 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.23 or 0.01189486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041845 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

