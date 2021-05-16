DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $175,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 15.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $3,093,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $465,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Shares of CX opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

