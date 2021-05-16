Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.67 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $358,600.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00526592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00232288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.98 or 0.01175835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041021 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

