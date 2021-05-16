DerivaDAO Price Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00011823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $134.34 million and $4,584.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00087214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00474535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00232624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004659 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.12 or 0.01141591 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

