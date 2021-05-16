Desjardins Boosts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to $17.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.