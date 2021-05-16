Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.14 ($24.87).

FRA:DTE opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.36. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit