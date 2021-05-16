Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.14 ($24.87).

FRA:DTE opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.36. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

