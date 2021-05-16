Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target to $14.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053 in the last three months. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

