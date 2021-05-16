DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 151.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $303,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $686,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $32.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19.

