DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $185.38 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $144.10 and a 12-month high of $187.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average is $173.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

