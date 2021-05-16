DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 114.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $32.09 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87.

