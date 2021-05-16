Dillard’s, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dillard’s in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DDS. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $125.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 797.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 38,406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

