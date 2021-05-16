Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,695 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $143,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,176. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $260.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.23.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.