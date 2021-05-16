Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $148.65 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $148,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 888,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 221,670 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG opened at $32.52 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

