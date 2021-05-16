Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $151.62 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,363,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $151,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST opened at $17.33 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

