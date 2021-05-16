Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $154.78 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,661,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $154,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

