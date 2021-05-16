Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,536,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of SkyWest worth $142,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

