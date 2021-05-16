Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after buying an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $167,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,570,912. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.