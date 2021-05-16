Docebo (TSE:DCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Docebo (TSE:DCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.16 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCB shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

