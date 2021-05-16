Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $207.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $206.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.54.

Dollar General stock opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.31. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

