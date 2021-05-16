Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $116.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.82.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

DLTR stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.23. 1,089,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,080. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

