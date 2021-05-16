DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.14% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, "Check out today's top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly. DOORDASH UPGRADED AT WELLS, TRUIST: Truist analyst Youssef Squali upgraded DoorDash (DASH) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $185, up from $180. The analyst cites the company's stronger than expected Q1 results and "sustained momentum" into FY21 being indicative of its "solid execution" and a growing roster of complementary offerings. DoorDash's goal of building a marketplace and a broader platform for delivery across geographies is "well underway", and has been buoyed by the pandemic, Squali tells investors in a research note.Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald also upgraded DoorDash to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $170, up from $165. Fitzgerald thinks DoorDash's beat and raise is large enough to offset the rotation to "value"

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.94.

DASH stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the period. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,291,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,610,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

