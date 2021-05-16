DouYu International (DOYU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

