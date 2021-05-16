DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $42.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.12.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $4,722,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

