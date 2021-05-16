Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRETF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $$17.74 on Friday. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.7932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.63%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

