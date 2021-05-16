Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DBX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.