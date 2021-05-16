Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

DUE opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.51 ($22.95) and a one year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.93.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

