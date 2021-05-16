DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.65 ($21.94).

Shares of DEQ opened at €18.90 ($22.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €19.97 ($23.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

