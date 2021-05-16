Eagle Point Income (EIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.