Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE DEA opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.21 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.