eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $979.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.86 or 0.00634707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

