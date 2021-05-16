EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.