Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

ELAN opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

