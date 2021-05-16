Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $833,572.25 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EA opened at $138.62 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,270 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.