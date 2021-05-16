Element Fleet Management’s (EFN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.00.

EFN opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

