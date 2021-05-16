Ellevest Inc. Sells 170 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $309.43 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.25 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.