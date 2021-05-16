Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLL opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

