Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $41.61 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $258.56 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

