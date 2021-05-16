Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 180,461 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

