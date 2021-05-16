Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 251,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit