Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 251,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

