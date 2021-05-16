Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after buying an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

ENB stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.