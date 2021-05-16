Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Endo International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

