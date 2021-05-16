Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Eaton by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

NYSE ETN opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

